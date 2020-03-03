Town board chairman Jeff Klenz on Monday said board members looked up the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center at the former Pine Tree Inn in Janesville and found 10 registered sex offenders. He asked how often information is updated.
Department of Corrections sex offender registration specialist Robert Fugate said daily.
Klenz asked about the offenders living there.
Corrections field supervisor Sara Leidholdt said none is a violent sex offender and some, though not all are under active supervision.
Klenz said some of the town board members have driven by and seen children there.
“Is that OK?” he asked, adding that the children may be visiting a parent.
Leidholdt replied: “We would not want children to be there just because we don’t know the history of all of the individuals out there.”
Of those 10, she said chances are one is going to have restrictions against having contact with minors.
If that were the case and someone saw children there, she said they would want to know that.
“If you have any safety concerns, please let us know,” she said.
Fugate said there may be instances when children may be allowed to visit someone who is not a sex offender.
“Then those offenders who are not allowed to have contact with children should be staying in their rooms,” he said. “They should be self-policing themselves.”
In incidental situations, he said what’s important is what they do. Fugate said he hopes they would continue heading to their vehicle, if that’s where they were going, or retreat to their room.
“Oftentimes if a situation like that happens, they would be telling their agent,” Leidholdt added.
Fugate said sometimes having a few sex offenders living in close proximity to one another is not a bad thing because they will police each other.
