Elaine C. (Teisberg) Scott, 96, of Milton (formerly of Northbrook, Illinois) died Sept. 2, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
