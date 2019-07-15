The Janesville Performing Arts Center's upcoming 2019-2020 Season has Comedy, Music, Theatre, Dueling Pianos, Movies, Family Events and more.
Season Subscriptions to JPAC Events go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m. This gives customers early access to purchasing tickets to the 2019-2020 Season by selecting four or more JPAC Events throughout the Season (this does not include Community Resident Group productions). The Season Subscription discount ranges from $2-$3 off per ticket when selecting four or more individual events. By purchasing a Season Subscription at JPAC, patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to JPAC’s 15 Year Celebration Concert. Only patrons who purchase Season Subscriptions will have early access to this opportunity. All additional tickets to this concert and the remaining events in the 2019-2020 Season will be on sale to the general public starting July 29th at 10am. Season Subscriptions can be purchased by calling the JPAC Box Office at 608-758-0297 or in person at 408 South Main Street. Forms can be downloaded from JPAC’s website: www.janesvillepac.org/jpac/jpac-season-subscriptions/.
JPAC is excited to announce the 15-Year Celebration Concert’s headlining artist will be Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat featuring her band Gone West. Gone West is the newly formed Nashville based group consisting of Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jason Reeves singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young, along with ACM and CMT nominated Nelly Joy. The group's intricate four-part vocal harmonies create a warm feel and refreshing vibe. This acoustic concert will take place on the Historic JPAC Stage on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets to the concert will be $60 per person. There will also be an additional opportunity to help JPAC Celebrate 15 Years with a Celebration Ticket for $125 per person and will include Cocktails and Hors D’Oeuvres before the show with Premium Seating to the concert. Those who purchase a Season Subscription will have the opportunity to purchase these tickets in advance starting on July 22 at 10 a.m. All additional sales will be available to the general public starting on July 29 at 10 a.m.
JPAC’s LIVE on Main Street Season offers a variety of entertainment in the upcoming 2019-2020 Season. EMI SUNSHINE with special guest Etta May kicks off the Season on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The exceptional talents of critically acclaimed teen music prodigy, EMI SUNSHINE have captured the nation’s attention. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has already graced some of the most-prestigious stages - from the "Today Show," to the Grand Ole Opry and most recently, “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey”. Emi's music has been described as an “old-timey," unique blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, Bluegrass, Gospel, and Country, with a sprinkle of Blues.
Holiday Harmonies continues the Season on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Make it an acoustic Christmas this year with Holiday Harmonies, a singer-songwriter music-oriented show featuring everything from seasonal classics and original Holiday tunes with an Americana twist. This evening of acoustic music will warm your soul with beautiful harmonies to get you in the Christmas spirit. It’s a collection of cherished Holiday music with just the right touch of original, winter themed Holiday Harmonies. Featured bands are The Mascot Theory, Kerosene Kites, and Lost Lakes.
Nashville Legacy featuring the music of Floyd Cramer & Chet Atkins takes the stage next in the Series on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Though Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins have passed away, their Nashville Legacy lives on through Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Chet’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor. In this concert, Jason and Meagan bring new life to the “Nashville Sound” pioneered by their legendary forerunners by playing songs like Floyd’s “Last Date” on piano and Chet’s “Freight Train” on guitar, as well as by singing the music of Patsy Cline, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley, all of whose careers were impacted by Floyd and Chet.
The hilarious show: Women & Children First starring Rex Havens concludes JPAC’s 2019-2020 LIVE on Main Street Series on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. This performance is a fast-paced multi-media comedy show with video, audio and over 500 stills. Rex Havens’ gender-fiction comedy is men and women like it’s never been done before, from the eyes of an impartial observer without a horse in the race. Humor and heart share a lifeboat in this remarkable theater experience brimming over with a perfect balance of laughter and love. Rex Havens has toured professionally in all 50 states and over 20 countries. He’s appeared on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Jeff Foxworthy and Tim Allen.
Other highlights of the 2019-2020 Season include the return of Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos, Brew & View, JPAC’s Improv Comedy Troupe and Comedy on Main. Janesville native Pete Lee will return to JPAC as part of the Comedy Series on Nov. 8. Tastes & Tunes also returns to JPAC featuring Willy Porter on Jan. 18.
There are also some fun events for families including the return of “Still Got It” Senior Talent Show. Tales of our Farms showcasing Rural Life in Rock County will take the JPAC Stage in January. Janesville School District’s Honors Band & Orchestra returns on Feb. 20 followed by The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long on Feb 22. Families can also enjoy the JPAC Young Talent Cabaret on March 20. Concluding the Family Series is the play Charlotte’s Web in May of 2020.
JPAC’s Community Resident Groups also have fantastic Seasons of their own. JPAC encourages you to check out their individual Seasons by visiting their websites: BeloitJanesvilleSymphony.org, TUIjanesville.org, JanesvilleLittleTheatre.org, StageOneWI.org, JanesvilleArtLeague.org, my5678dancestudio.com, and LifeDanceAcademy.net.
The Janesville Performing Arts Center looks forward to celebrating 15 Years of Fostering A Creative Community with the upcoming 2019-2020 Season.
The Janesville Performing Arts Center serves the greater Rock County area through performances and events produced by local non-profit arts groups. JPAC also provides classes, workshops, choirs, concerts and theatrical events with the intention of providing affordable arts opportunities for all members of the Janesville Community. The center’s 637 seat theatre, lobby, art gallery, box office, and administrative office are located in the historic Janesville High School/Marshall Junior High School building in downtown Janesville. Visit the website at www.janesvillepac.org.
