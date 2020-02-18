Some people think a high blood pressure diagnosis means they’ll simply get a prescription from the doctor. However, there are many ways to improve or maintain blood pressure that have nothing to do with medications.
Blood pressure and heart health
High blood pressure is when the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels is consistently too high.
“This can lead to cardiovascular problems because your heart is designed to pump in a certain pressure range,” says Kim Gorden, SSM Health pharmacy supervisor. “High blood pressure increases the workload of the heart and blood vessels – making them work harder and with less efficiency.”
Over time, the force and friction of high blood pressure can damage tissues in the arteries. These tissues may also be compromised by plaque from LDL cholesterol. This combination of tissue damage and plaque formation causes the heart to work harder than it wants, thus creating a host of problems that can ultimately lead to heart attack and stroke.
How to improve high blood pressure
“Treating high blood pressure will sometimes include medications, but there are many lifestyle changes you can make that can make a major impact,” notes SSM Health pharmacist Megan Goldberg. “For example, shedding 10 lbs. can reduce blood pressure by five points and a healthier diet could lead to a 10-point drop.”
Here are the lifestyle modifications you can make to improve your heart health:
• Eat a well-balanced diet that’s low in salt
• Limit alcohol
• Eliminate tobacco
• Enjoy regular physical activity
• Maintain a healthy weight (click here to learn about obesity health risks)
• Manage stress
It can be intimidating to look at that list, and some people might think they need a complete overhaul to their lifestyle, but that’s not the way to approach the issue.
“If you can just change one thing, what would that be?” asks Gorden. “One modification may be more beneficial and easier than you think. A brisk walk each evening during the week can go a long way toward maintaining or losing weight and keeping your heart strong.”
Utilizing your care team
Many people see their pharmacist more often than their doctor. It’s to your benefit to view them as an important part of your care team. They can obviously help with prescriptions, but can also assist you with lifestyle changes.
The plan may include a blood pressure monitoring system for your home. There are a lot of them on the market, but arm cuffs (as opposed to wrist and finger readings) will usually lead to more accurate readings. Pharmacists can make recommendations for you and get you fit with the proper size.
“Pharmacists are interested in far more than just pills,” concludes Goldberg. “We like to talk a lot about prevention, and would rather see you meet your goals without medications because we’re well aware of the effects they can have on people and their pocketbooks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.