The Badger Chordhawks Chorus is now accepting applications for their 2020 Vocal Scholarship program.
According to the 2020 Eligibility, Rules, and Regulations:
1. Applicants must be (i) a graduating high school senior, (ii) planning to major in vocal music, and (iii) starting a four-year degree program in the Fall of 2020.
2. All applications must be submitted online through the Chordhawks’ website at: www.badgerchordhawks.com/apply.html. Recommendations from a teacher or music professional are encouraged but not required. Recommendations may be uploaded during the application process or submitted separately by email sent to scholarships@badgerchordhawks.com.
3. A committee will select one or more qualified applicant(s) to receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,000.00 each. Monies shall be distributed upon an applicant's successful completion of his or her first college semester.
4. Applications must be received no later than Monday, April 6, 2020.
“Our Vocal Scholarship program goes to the very core of the Chordhawks’ identity,” said Chorus President George Kiskunas. “We have been - and continue to be - committed to identifying and supporting the future generations of music and offering scholarships and other educational opportunities to our local youth.”
For over 60 years, the Badger Chordhawks Vocal Scholarship has helped countless area high school students make music a part of their college studies. Recognizing notable academic achievement, a passion for music, and an intention to pursue this passion in college and beyond, past recipients of this award include Chordhawks’ director Christopher A. Smith, as well as other famed musical professionals. More recently, the Chordhawks’ awarded Vocal Scholarships to:
- 2019 - Jordan Buck - Student of Parker High School
- 2019 - Kaitlyn McCormick - Student of Milton High School
- 2019 - Forrest Haasl - Student of Beloit Turner High School
- 2018 - Jack Jorgensen - Student of Craig High School
- 2018 - Caleb Gracyalny - Student of Clinton High School
- 2018 - Molly Wanless - Student of Milton High School
- 2017 - Joshua Wick - Student of Beloit Memorial High School
- 2017 - Autumn Lloyd - Student of Beloit Turner High School
For more information, visit www.badgerchordhawks.com/scholarships.html.
ABOUT THE BADGER CHORDHAWKS CHORUS
The Badger Chordhawks Chorus is an all-male a cappella vocal ensemble out of Rock County, Wisconsin. We produce two major shows every year and also sing in many more concerts and performances throughout the community at large. Our repertoire is vast and diverse and includes everything from pop standards and African-American spirituals to Renaissance part songs and of course, classic barbershop. Members are selected through audition and hail from across the state.
Throughout its history, hundreds of men have sung with The Badger Chordhawks Chorus. Our former and current guest artists include a Who’s Who of musical professionals. For the past 60+ years, the Chorus has awarded annual scholarships to graduating high school students, pursuing an education in music.
All men who love to sing have a standing invitation to check out rehearsals, where every night is guest night: Mondays, 7-9 p.m., at First Lutheran Church in Janesville (directly across from the Rock County Fairgrounds).
For more information, visit our website at www.badgerchordhawks.com or find us on Facebook @BadgerChordhawks.
