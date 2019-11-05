The following headlines and news summaries were gleaned from past issues of the Milton Courier.
Nov. 5, 2009
“Council opts for fund transfer to ease error impact.” The Milton City Council agreed to use $237,500 of fund balance to mitigate the effects of a reporting error. A reporting error overvalued property in one of the city’s tax incremental financing districts by over $31 million.
“City council members discuss power line routes.” Proposed routes for a 69,000-volt transmission line to connect the Lamar substation to the city’s west side to the new Red Hawk substation in Crossroads Business Park got a through vetting.
“Plaques highlight Milton College history.” Six plaques appeared in the city’s Milton College Historic District this summer that convey tidbits of Milton College history.
Nov. 12, 2009
“New highway sprouts roundabouts.” The completion of the Highway 59 realignment project brings three roundabouts to the City of Milton.
“School administrators agree to pay freeze.” Administrators in the School District of Milton have agreed to take a pay freeze for the 2010-11 school year. “The administrative team, including the district administrator, recognizes that the economy in the Milton and Janesville area is in a recession.” Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said, “This came out of an administrative team meeting.”
“Red Hawk swimmers win first sectional in school history.” The Milton High School girls swim team won the WIAA Cudahy Sectional by qualifying all three relays and seven individual events for the WIAA state swimming and diving meet.
Nov. 3, 1994
“Council approves High Street project borrowing.” The Milton City Council voted 4-1 to approve a recommendation to include $1 million in this year’s borrowed funds budget to reconstruct High street. The move tentatively sets money aside for the project allowing for the reconstruction of High Street within a three-year period.
“Milton riders first at show.” Three Milton area women and their horses won first place in the team penning contest at a Grand Championship Show in Louisville. Tracy Porter, Mickey Barlass and Shirley May took 48 seconds to separate and pen three steers from a herd.
Nov. 10, 1994
“Northside home sites add to district coffers.” The development of lots along Northside Drive will soon begin payback to the Milton School District for development of the street. When Northside Intermediate School was constructed in 1992, the school district bore the financial responsibility of constructing the road accessing the school from Madison Avenue. According to an agreement approved by the school board, the district will soon begin recouping $31,519 from the development of lots along Northside Drive. The district is to receive $72.20 per foot from developers of residential lots along the street.
“McCarthy, Neumann win elected offices.” Milton Republican Scott McCarthy unseated Democrat incumbent Mike O’Brien for the Rock County District Attorney’s seat. Former Milton High School and Milton College math teacher Mark Neumann made the third time a charm in his quest for the 1st Congressional District seat.
“Rock Prairie becomes a community.” Rock Prairie Montessori held a dedication ceremony at Harmony Elementary School. Rather than cutting a ribbon, there was a ribbon tying ceremony to band everyone together.
Nov. 6, 1969
“$3.50 levy seen for city budget.” Milton’s city aldermen hammered out a fairly modest budget as well as a new wage agreement with city employees. A tax rate of $3.50 is an even dollar over last year’s municipal tax rate. The city’s 10 employees received raises ranging from 7 to 12%. The city crew and both policemen attended the regular meeting to state that they felt current wages were about three year behind living cost raises and salaries elsewhere.
“Hired.” Spencer Lukas was hired as the city’s third police officer.
“Council eyes annexation, OKs zoning.” Business zoning for the former Frank McBride property on south Highway 26 was approved by the Milton city council. Business zoning for the McBride property was approved after Mayor Lawrence Dickoff reported that the property owners, the Ryan brothers and Don Helgeson, as well as Milton College, which owns adjoining property, were willing to dedicate a roadway at a mutually acceptable location.
Nov. 13, 1969
“City annexation will include senior high.” The Milton area school board approved annexation of the senior high school property to the city of Milton, ending nearly two years of deliberation on the subject. The board rejected several proposals to annex the high school property, citing the exceptionally good service the school has received from Milton Township. But most board members regarded the move as inevitable in the near future and voted to go along with annexation move involving three other properties.
“Barn fire is $50,000 loss.” A hay loft which literally exploded from spontaneous combustion caused a loss estimated at $50,000 on the Agnew Farms Co. farm on John Paul Road.
(Milton and Milton Junction Courier)
Nov. 3, 1949
“Local hunters return from Canadian hunting trip.” Excitement ran high when four local hunters returned to Milton Junction with a trailer load of game they had taken while on a one-week hunting trip to Lake of the Woods, Ontario, Canada. The hunters included Warren Kidder, Charles Thorman, Earl Kidder Jr and Dave Gray. They brought home four deer, one bear, 40 ducks, three geese and a large box of walleye and northern pike.
“500 registered at antique show.” About 500 visitors attended the Milton historical society’s antique show held at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church.
“Students attend plowing contest.” Twenty-eight Milton Union high school agriculture students attended a clean plowing contest on the Rose Morton farm southeast of Johnstown.
“Clinic planned for grade school.” Complete physical examinations will be given to children in three grades of the Milton graded school, according to the committee chairman for the Junior Woman’s club. The clinic will be held at the graded school on three mornings. Pupils in eighth, sixth and second grades will be examined. Parents will receive slips requesting their permission.
Nov. 10, 1949
“Incorporation records returned.” Records in the Milton Junction village incorporation case were returned from the state supreme court. The matter is now open for further hearings before Circuit Judge Harry S. Fox.
“Fire Department Chief.” Ed Gross was elected chief of the Milton Junction Volunteer fire department. Assistant Chief is Dave Gray.
“Has birthday party.” Mrs. Ted Soergel, Milton Junction, was hostess to 11 children and their mothers Nov. 2 in honor of her son Kenneth’s fourth birthday and the first birthday of her niece, Bonnie Jean Wilson, Palmyra. Refreshments were served from a balloon decorated table and games were played. Kennie and Bonnie Jean received many gifts.
