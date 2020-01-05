The Park City Chapter of American Business Women’s Association 2020 scholarship applications are available at Rock County high school guidance offices. If you are a senior at any of the Janesville, Beloit, Clinton, Milton, Evansville and Edgerton high schools, you are encouraged to apply.
Applicants must be planning on attending either an accredited college or technical school. Must maintain a 2.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while attending high school. The application also requires an essay and three letters of reference. Scholarship applications are due Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.