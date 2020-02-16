Tech Savvy 2020 will be held on Sat., March 14, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on the UW-Whitewater campus. Girls in grades 6-9 will experience the excitement of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers through hands-on workshops led by professional women in STEM fields. Tech Savvy is a collaborative project among AAUW-Fort Atkinson, AAUW-Janesville and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
A slate of 12 hands-on workshops will be offered on topics as diverse as extracting DNA, building computer circuits, engineering a cell phone stand, programming robots, analyzing light with spectrometers, identifying antibiotic producing bacteria, analyzing crime scenes, astrophysics and more.
There will be a parallel track for parents/mentors of the girls to learn about the opportunities for women in STEM careers and how to encourage their daughters as they plan for education beyond high school. There are openings for 120 girls and 120 parents/mentors.
The keynote address, From Pearls to Plasma Physics: With STEM, the World is Your Oyster, will be presented by Nuclear Engineer Abbey J. Donahue, Engineering manager for SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville. Abbey will share her background as a woman in a STEM career and explore surprising opportunities in STEM careers with attendees.
For more information and to register online, go to uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy.
