The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Free blood pressure screening
High blood pressure often has no symptoms. It is known as the “silent killer.” Have you had yours checked? Drop in and have yours checked 11 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27. (No charge.)
Music with Dave Evans
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 5 for a Christmas Sing-A-Long as Dave Evans entertains us on the piano. This year Kay Nodolf will be assisting Dave and leading the sing-a-long. For added fun, Kay will provide bells, jingles and sticks. From Silent Night to Jingle Bells, Dave will play a wide variety of Christmas favorites. Music will start at 11 a.m. and you do not need to sign up. We will have music sheets so you can sing along. If you want to join us for lunch, be sure to sign up by noon the day before.
Movie: "A Dog’s Journey"
Bailey is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his boy, Ethan and Ethan's wife Hannah. He even has a new playmate: Ethan and Hannah's baby granddaughter, CJ. The problem is CJ's mom, Gloria, decides to take CJ away. As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he makes a promise to Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost. Thus begins Bailey's adventure through many lives filled with love, friendship and devotion. This is a drama rated PG (for thematic content, some peril and rude humor). It runs for 108 minutes. Show time is 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
