The Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., in Fort Atkinson will hold a Winter Workshop from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
“The free Winter Workshop will be a wonderful opportunity for families and individual to enjoy making natural bird feeders,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director. “Enjoy our make-and-take station for bird feeders so our feathered friends can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast as well.”
The workshop is free to attend and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.