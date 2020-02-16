Role model, leader, charitable, community-focused. These are all words that describe the 2020 class of YWCA Rock County’s Women of Distinction.
The women and young woman of distinction recipients were nominated by friends and co-workers and chosen by committee. The committee is made up of community members, YWCA Rock County board members and YWCA Rock County staff.
The 2020 honorees are:
Women of Distinction
- Abbey Donahue, Engineer, SHINE Medical Technologies
- Mary Fanning-Penny, CEO & President, United Way Blackhawk Region
- Dr. Evelyn Galindo, Spanish Teacher, School District of Beloit
- Lori Stottler, Clerk-Treasurer, City of Beloit
- Dr. Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck, Inclusive Excellence Lecturer, UW-Whitewater
Young Woman of Distinction (21, or younger)
- Gabriella Petruzzello, Student, Janesville’s Craig High School
“Each one of the recipients goes above and beyond in their personal and professional lives,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County Executive Director. “The recipients tackle key issues facing women and girls in Rock County, and they give back in their communities.”
The recipients will be honored at the annual Women of Distinction (Her Night to Shine) Gala on April 23 at the Pontiac Convention Center in Janesville. The event raises funds for YWCA Rock County’s Transitions program.
Transitions not only provides domestic violence survivors housing and resources to re-gain independence, it also provides economic resources for community members meant to empower women. Through Transitions’ Economic Empowerment Center, YWCA Rock County provides skills training, resume writing services and transportation assistance.
More tickets or more information on the Her Night to Shine Gala visit https://www.ywcarockcounty.org/.
