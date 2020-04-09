In 1861, Wisconsin Historical Society founder Lyman Draper asked soldiers stationed at Camp Randall in Madison to help document the Civil War by keeping a diary. After the war, those diaries were mailed back to the Society, where today they are regarded as one of the most valuable collections in the Society’s archives.
This simple act of recording daily thoughts not only documented the events of the war but provided an intimate and captivating window into the experience as it was happening. Today, more than 150 years later, people from all over the world use these journals to understand the impact of the Civil War on the local community, the state, and the world.
You Can Be a Part of History
Now it's your turn to record history as its happening. The society is actively documenting the impact of COVID-19 on Wisconsin and the world. The tradition of balancing the collection of artifacts and material with personal experiences is a critical part of this process. Just like the soldiers in 1861, it is your documentation of your experience living during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine that will allow the Society to share history with people living 100 years from now.
Every story is important. The Society is seeking individuals and organizations from all walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures. Perspectives from a retired couple or school-aged child are just as important as those from front-line health care workers. Teachers or supervisors could also make this an engaging group project!
Sign Up for the 2020 COVID-19 Journal Project
We’re asking you to keep a 30, 60, or 90-day journal in whatever format works best for you. It could be written, recorded on audio or video, photographed or expressed through artwork. How you document your journal is up to you!
Journal entries should provide a summary of your day, and over time document how the pandemic has impacted your life, your family and your perspective of the world.
By agreeing to donate your COVID-19 journal, it is understood that the purpose and intent of the gift is to transfer and assign all rights, title, and interest in the journal that you possess to the Wisconsin Historical Society. The Historical Society may make discretionary use of the donated materials to include, but not limited to, exhibition, display, publication, digitization for preservation and access purposes, and making materials available for research and scholarship. The Historical Society reserves the right to decline any submission inappropriate for the project.
Share With Us!
2. Answer the question...
"I’m participating in the COVID-19 Journal Project because..."
3. Snap a photo of yourself with your sign!
4. Post on Facebook or Instagram!
5. Tag the Wisconsin Historical Society & use #BIGHistoryIsHappening
Writer’s block?
Here are some tips for journaling the pandemic:
How do you express your thoughts? Pick the journal format that works best for you. If not a written journal, maybe it is a daily audio recording or photo project.
Include your personal reactions to the following types of situations:
Working from home
Changes to your routine tasks, such as grocery shopping
The news media reports
Your own illness or that of a family member
Include what you have been doing to pass the time at home:
What did you do to stay in good spirits while in quarantine?
What is your favorite music, movie or television program to stream during a pandemic?
How did you interact with others without putting them or yourself at risk?
If you have chosen to ignore the guidelines, what is that like?
Include thoughts about other specific situations during the pandemic:
What have you struggled with during quarantine?
If you are a medical care worker, what is it like?
If you own or manage a business, how did the pandemic impact you?
If you had to continue working on-site at your job, what changes did you have to make to your workday?
If you became unemployed, how are you dealing with it?
How was the pandemic presented to your children?
How did your children react to being out of school?
