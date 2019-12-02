Milton resident Lt. Tim Hiers retired from the Janesville Police Department after over 30 years of service to the City of Janesville. Hiers served the city and the community as a member of the JPD since his he was hired in October 1989.
Hier, who grew up in the Appleton area and has resided in the Janesville - Milton area for 30 years, received his Associate’s Degree from UW-Fox Valley and completed his Bachelor’s Degree at UW-Oshkosh. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UW-Oshkosh.
When asked what brought him to the career of police services, he said he had a strong desire to serve and to provide service to his community. Hiers also enjoyed the daily challenges and the problem solving that comes with ever-changing police work.
During his time with JPD, Hiers first served as a police officer and then was promoted to identification officer, sergeant, and finally to lieutenant. During his career, he served in various roles including field training officer, patrol supervisor, records supervisor, investigations supervisor, and SWAT commander.
Hiers said he looks forward to spending more time with family right away. He has been married to his wife, Leann, for 27 years. They have two adult children and a son in law.
He plans to continue working for the Wisconsin Emergency Managements Southwest Incident Management Team where he serves with a group of other volunteers to assist communities suffering a disaster.
When asked what he enjoyed the most about his job, Heirs said, “The people I worked with. No question. These days, people are critical of police performance and the job. Most people don’t see the day to day, and the hard work police put in.”
