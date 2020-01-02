The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are below.
Diamond Painting
Just in time for Valentine's Day we will have Sherilyn Aures instructing us on how to make a heart-shaped key ring out of diamonds. Diamond painting is an easy and enjoyable activity for crafters young and old. Based on the same concept as mosaics and paint-by-numbers, diamond painting uses tiny “diamond”-like facets to create colorful designs and patterns for finished designs that sparkle. The class will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15. Sign up by Jan. 13 by calling (608) 868-3500. There is a cost payable to the instructor.
Movie: “Annie Get Your Gun” (1950)
Betty Hutton is of course cast as legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who ascends from dirty-faced backwoods gamin to the uppermost rungs of international stardom. Her mentor is Buffalo Bill, played by Louis Calhern. Annie's great rival is arrogant marksman Frank Butler (Howard Keel) with whom she eventually falls in love. She goes so far as to lose an important shooting match to prove her affection--a scene that hardly strikes a blow for feminism, but this is, after all, a 1950 film. Virtually all the Irving Berlin tunes were retained from the Broadway version, including "Doin' What Comes Naturally," "You Can't Get a Man with a Gun," "Anything You Can Do,” "The Girl That I Marry,” "My Defenses are Down,” "They Say It's Wonderful" and the rousing "There's No Business Like Show Business.” This is a classic Western. It runs for 107 minutes and will be shown Thursday, Jan.16, at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
Sue’s Lunch Trip
Just in case it snows we are staying close to home. On Monday, Jan. 20, we are off to one of Sue's favorite spots, the Olive Garden in Janesville. We will leave at 10:30 a.m. Lots of yummy pasta, salads and breadsticks. You can also pick your own pasta, sauce, meat/fish/chicken. There are also delicious desserts; tiramisu, Black Tie Mousse Cake and Dolicini to name a few. Be sure to sign up by calling 868-3500 before Jan. 13. Also let the receptionist know if you are able to drive or meet us there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.