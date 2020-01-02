A new group of nursing assistants from Milton recently completed their training at Madison College-Fort Atkinson.
They are Alexandria Gambrel, Desirae Dorcey, Sophie Dmitruck, Arianna Wuetrich, Makenna Ousterhout and Marisa Campbell.
As part of the Nursing Assistant program, the students learned nursing, personal care and communication skills, along with client rights and care of clients with dementia. A supervised clinical experience also provided them with direct patient care experience.
Madison College’s Nursing Assistant program is a 120-hour technical diploma that is recognized by the Department of Health Services as a nurse aide training program. It prepares students for employment as nursing assistants and is also a pre-requisite for many health care education and training programs.
