April 1, 2010
“Stockman breathes new life into Whitford Hall.” For years, local property entrepreneur Eric Stockman has been trying to get into Whitford Hall, the 1906 Milton College science building. His wish was finally granted when he and owners Chuck and Bea Niles came to terms on a lease. The building had sat dormant since an antique business closed several years ago.
April 8, 2010
“Board to consider cuts, Consolidated closing to be discussed.” The closing of Consolidated Elementary School will not be among the recommendations forwarded by the School District of Milton Board of Education’s Budget and Planning Committee. The board must find ways to close a 2010-11 budget gap that’s currently estimated at $758,000.
“Adams, Lader, McLinn elected to city council.” City voters picked newcomers Robert McLinn and Nancy Lader to fill two council seats, and returned incumbent Dave Adams for a third.
Roy, Lubke elected to board.
Betsy Lubke and incumbent Rob Roy were the winners in the Milton School Board race.
General Case finds new, local owner
A chance meeting over a horse tack trunk led to the sale of longtime Milton manufacturer General Case. Retiring owner Bruce Lippincott sold the business to Dave Samuelsen.
April 2, 1970
2 businesses quitting here.
The Pizza Shack will be the name of the former B-G’s Pizza Hut on Merchant Row. Ed Burkhammer of Broadhead purchased the business from Brandon Crandall. Lukas Hardware, one of the largest retail stores in the city, will close. The store has been in the business under the Lukas name on Merchant Row for the past 30 years. The Campus Shop, an office supply and bookstore on Parkview Drive is closing after six years. Vint and Conna Colclasure began selling the entire inventory this week.
“Burdick plans new warehouse.” A new 20,000-square-foot metal Warehouse is being planned by The Burdick Corporation to replace two wooden storage buildings and two Quonet buidlings now being used for storage.
Action group meets
The Milton Community Action Group held at meeting at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Milton with 20 people in attendance. Volunteers from the area are needed for babysitting, light housekeeping and to call on the elderly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.