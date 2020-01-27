UW-Whitewater Continuing Education announces the theme for the spring Fairhaven Lecture Series. The 11 lectures in the “Is Hindsight 20/20? Looking Back at the First Two Decades of the 21st Century” series will feature presentations by faculty from UW-Whitewater's Whitewater and Rock County campuses. Topics include the global recession, climate change and natural disasters, social media, and political turning points.
The Fairhaven Lecture Series is held 3 p.m. Mondays at Fairhaven Senior Services at 435 W. Starin Road in Whitewater. The dates, titles and presenters of the lectures for the Spring 2020 series are:
February 3
China and India: From Economic Backwaters to Economic Powers
Presented by Nicholas Lovett, assistant professor of economics, College of Business and Economics
February 10
Independence Movements in the 21st Century: Scots, Kurds, Catalans and Beyond
Presented by Larry Anderson, professor of political science, College of Letters and Sciences
February 17
A Stormy Start to the 21st Century
Presented by John Frye, associate professor of geography, geology and environmental science, College of Letters and Sciences
February 24
The Election of Barack Obama
Presented by Susan Johnson, associate professor of political science and assistant dean, College of Letters and Sciences
March 2
Superheroines in 21st-Century Movies
Presented by Donald Jellerson, associate professor of languages and literatures, College of Letters and Sciences
March 9
Is Social Media a Positive or Negative Influence on Society?
Presented by David Beyea, assistant professor of communication, College of Arts and Communication
March 16
Sign, Sign, Everywhere a Sign: Protest Signs as Visual Rhetoric During the Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill/Act 10 Protests of 2011
Presented by Corey Davis, associate professor of communication, College of Arts and Communication
March 23
Changing Climate and Changing Lives: Move, Adapt or Go Extinct
Presented by Kerri Wrinn, associate professor of natural sciences and mathematics, College of Integrated Studies
March 30
Supreme Court Appointees From Bush to Trump: The More Things Change, the More Things Change
Presented by Jolly Emery, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, College of Letters and Sciences
April 6
Baby Boomers to Millennials, Virtual Teams and More: Workplace Trends Since 2000
Presented by Uma Kedharnath, assistant professor of management, College of Business and Economics
April 13
Government Rescue After the 2008 Global Recession: A Comparison Between the U.S. and China
Presented by Nancy Ran Tao, associate professor of economics, College of Business and Economics
For over 35 years, UW-Whitewater faculty and staff and community and business leaders have offered free presentations to thousands of people on topics ranging from art and current events to history and literature.
All lectures are free and open to the public and are held on Mondays at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 West Starin Road, Whitewater. Street parking is adjacent to the building. Unable to attend? Links to videos of lectures, including those from prior series, can be found at http://www.uww.edu/ce/fairhaven. If you have a disability and desire accommodations, please advise us as early as possible. Requests are confidential. UW-Whitewater provides equal opportunities in employment and programming including Title IX and ADA requirements. Please contact Kari Borne at 262-472-1003 or bornek@uww.edu for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.