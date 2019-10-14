The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of upcoming activities is listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Daytime Bingo
Join us Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1:15 p.m. for bingo sponsored by Huntington Place. Cash prizes are awarded. There is a small cost per card. Snacks are provided. (No bingo on Oct. 31.)
Basket Class
Basket Class will take place Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. The basket this month is called Carolyn’s Basket. There is a cost payable at the first class. Carolyn Brown will guide you through each step. Call the front desk to sign up. Register by Oct. 18.
Two Months until Hot Dogs with Santa
Lots of toys coming in for the kids. Games will be on the lower level. That gives us plenty of room to eat hot dogs and visit with Santa on the main level. We have been collecting lots of prizes for the kids, but can always use more: everything from pencils to stuffed animals, books, toy cars, bracelets, games, jewelry, small balls, craft projects, etc. Anything that a child ages 1 to 8 might like. Drop off donations at the reception desk or with Sue. Hot Dogs with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4-7 p.m. Let Sue know if you would like to volunteer. She needs people to help with food, games, clean up and Santa photos.
