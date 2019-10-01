Creepy, fun and new. That’s how many would describe this year’s “Spirits in the Night” season of events at the Rock County Historical Society.
Families – and all who love magic – will be treated to “magic” lessons, games, snacks and more at Wizard School, in session on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on the RCHS campus, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under.
For adults who relish in hearing gruesome and scandalous stories from Rock County’s past, there’s Murder and Mayhem in the Tallman Carriage House. Choose from two dates to enjoy spooky tales, food, and drinks in this recently renovated venue: Oct. 12, with a theme of wizardry fun; and Oct. 18, with bloody good Halloween-themed stories. Both events run from 7–9 p.m. in the Tallman Carriage House, 430 N. Jackson Street, Janesville. Tickets are $25 for this event for ages 21 and older.
And, it wouldn’t be Halloween at RCHS without the popular Chill at Oak Hill cemetery tours. Creepy, true stories of Janesville’s “city of the dead” await for the brave at heart. Tours run 3, 4, and 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, 23 25, 26 and 30. Tickets are $10.
For an even more spine-chilling experience, Chill at Oak Hill After Dark tours are offered at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. on October 19th, 25th, 26th and 30th. Lanterns provided for use during evening tours. All tours are at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington Street, Janesville. Tickets are $20.
It’s not easy to find a historic spot to experience authentic 19th-century wakes, séances and autopsies. That’s exactly what guests will discover at the theatrical Death and Dying in the Victorian Era tours at the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson Street, Janesville. Dark attire is welcome as folks take this self-guided tour of the mansion, shrouded for mourning. Tours are open from 5 – 8 p.m. on October 17th, 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th. Tickets are $20.
Who says Halloween is the finale of freaky fun? Along with most Latin American countries, on Nov. 1 RCHS will celebrate Fiesta de Día de los Muertos: A Day of the Dead Party. On this day, it is believed that the gates of heaven open to allow spirits to reunite with their families. Set for 7–10 p.m. at the Tallman Carriage House, guests are encouraged to bring a photo or favorite item of a deceased loved one, welcoming their spirit to the celebration. Brightly colored attire, painted faces and masks are welcome at this event, for people 21 and older. The party includes traditional Mexican appetizers, cash bar and live entertainment. It is presented in partnership with the Latino Service Providers Coalition. A portion of the proceeds will benefit this nonprofit organization, which works to connect Latinos with information and services to better their quality of life and to build their capacity to engage in the larger community. Tickets are $25.
For tickets or more information, visit rchs.us/event, or call the Rock County Historical Society at 608-756-4509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.