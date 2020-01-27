Editor's note: Through the years is a look at headlines in past issues of the Milton Courier.
Jan, 28, 2010
“CESA 2 signs lease in Whitewater Tech Park.” A news release celebrating Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 2 as the first tenant in the Whitewater University Technology Park was disappointing news in Milton.
“School board approves expulsion alternative.” A policy approved by the School District of Milton Board of Education gives some students facing expulsion one more opportunity before being barred from school grounds.
“Middle school gets breakfast pilot program.” The School District of Milton Board of Education approved a pilot program to serve breakfast through the remainder of the school year at Milton Middle School.
Jan. 26, 1995
“Milton family wins $8.6 million in lottery.” One in 6.9 million. If that sounds like long odds to you, you are right. Fortunately, for Milton’s John Thomas, those odds did not stop him from trying his luck in the Wisconsin Megabucks drawing.
“School board approves video cameras on buses.” The School District of Milton gave its final approval to a policy that will place video cameras on any Riteway Transportation bus that services the district. The two entities will split the $2,000 cost of installing boxes at the front of all buses that could contain a video camera. Three cameras will be placed on designated buses. Passengers will not know whether the box contains a camera.
Jan. 29, 1970
“Service station is approved.” The details involved in building a new service station along south Highway 26 were resolved at city council. Janesville builder Don Helgeson received permission to go ahead with plans for a proposed Standard Service station.
“School growth problems heard.” The Milton area school board heard proposals for both classroom space at the high school and more teachers to handle the district’s growing enrollment.
“S&L reports year of growth.” Milton Savings and Loan Association reached a new high of $5.7 million in total assets last year despite the nation’s tight money situation.
