WHITEWATER – Snakes, rabbits, turtles, lizards and more amazing wild creatures will call Young Auditorium home when Animal Quest visits on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.
More than just a petting zoo, Animal Quest trainers deliver a fun, informative presentation designed to teach a wide age range of children interesting animal-based lessons.
Adult tickets for this event are $5. Youth tickets (ages 2-12) are $3. Admission under 2 is free.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in to the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus), or call (262) 472-2222. Tickets ordered online can be printed at home (fees apply for this service).
