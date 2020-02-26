Janesville Choral Union will begin rehearsals for a spring concert, An American Portrait. The concert traces the history of our country in music, from the Revolutionary War through the 20th Century, in a number of short pieces from various periods.
Rehearsals begin on Monday, March 9, from 7 to 9 pm at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville.
A single concert will be given Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m. Registration costs $20 to help defray costs (waived for students) and starts at 6:15 p.m.
Singers of all abilities are welcome. If you can carry a tune and keep count, please join us. There are no auditions. Newcomers sit next to more experienced singers who help out.
