Kenlyn Cusick and Cassidy Laufenberg of Milton FFA are the recipients of Organic Supervised Agricultural Experience grants.
The 2019 Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE Grants were awarded in five categories: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up. Candidates were chosen based on the level and scope of their SAE project, as well as their age, financial need and future plans for their individual projects.
Through an SAE, agricultural students in Wisconsin (and nationwide) are able to apply classroom-learned concepts to real-world experiences. As one of the three components of the agricultural education model (FFA membership and classroom lessons being the other two), an SAE immerses students in situations beyond the classroom and hypotheticals. The SAE for All initiative has been growing around the state, encouraging ever ag student to start an SAE project in order to prepare for future career opportunities.
The SAE Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation last month awarded nearly $34,000 in grants to Wisconsin FFA members. A total of 47 members from 30 chapters will receive $33,712 to either start or advance their SAE projects.
The Organic Agriculture SAE Grants were sponsored by Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative.
