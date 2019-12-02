The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension of Rock County is accepting applications for the Level I Training for the Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program. This program is specifically designed through the University of Wisconsin to train people in topics in horticulture, who in turn aid UW-Madison, Division of Extension educators by using their knowledge to volunteer for projects to benefit their local community and help people better understand horticulture and the environment. Master Gardener Volunteers operate under UW-Madison organizational policies when delivering information to the public.
To become a certified Master Gardener Volunteer, participants must be at least 18 years of age, attend a mandatory orientation session, complete Level 1 training, pass the open-book take-home exam with a score of 70% or better, and complete a minimum of 24 volunteer hours by Oct. 1, 2020.
A mandatory orientation session will be held in-person from 1-2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at 3506 N. Hwy 51, Bldg. A, Janesville. Contact Julie Hill to register or if you need to arrange an alternate meeting, julie.hill@wisc.edu or 262-741-4958.
Level 1 Training classes will be held at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, on Thursday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. beginning Feb. 6 until August. Classes will be the first and third Thursday of the month.
The class fee is $200 (payment plans are available) which includes a copy of the Wisconsin Master Gardener program manual, all class materials, name badge, and a one-year membership to both the Rock Prairie Master Gardener Association and the Wisconsin Master Gardener Association.
More information is available at https://walworth.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/master-gardeners/ or contact Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist, at 262-741-4958 or julie.hill@wisc.edu
