March 11, 2010
“Officials urge residents to lock up prescription drugs.” Two area teens are in the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested in connection with last month’s overdose death of their 13-year-old friend. They were both arrested the day after area school and law enforcement officials held a prescription drug information forum at city hall.
“MEA, board dispute insurance savings numbers.” A shot fired across the bow of members of the Milton Education Association by board member Al Roehl weeks ago was supported by figures from the district business manager. Numbers showed the district would have paid $671,000 less in insurance premium payments this year had the MEA approved a new labor proposal last June that included a switch in health insurance for active teachers.
“Board hears input on budget cut proposals.” Don’t close Consolidated School, don’t cut educational programs, don’t replace district custodians with a cleaning service. Those were messages given by more than 30 people who gave their input on proposed school district budget cuts for next year.
Feb. 16, 1995
“Board to study funding of extracurricular trips.” High school Principal Tom Kemppainen said as a general rule, students are asked to fund some of the transportation costs for field trips not related to extracurricular activities. He said the district has traditionally paid for transportation for athletics, show choir and the FFA convention in Kansas City. A motion was approved to have the policy committee review the issue.
March 9, 1995
“City to borrow $2 million for projects.” All water utility projects, which will likely include construction of a new water tower, will be borrowed in revenue bonds. Other projects, to include street repairs, general improvements, sidewalks and other improvements yet to be chosen, will be borrowed for in a standard loan.
“Milton swimmers smash four school records at state meet.” The Milton High School boys swim team saved the best for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state swim meet. Milton was represented by six swimmers including seniors Tim Stenzel, Doug VanHorn, Jason Fladhammer, juniors Jake Dressler, Matt Williams and sophomore Steve Wangen. The 200-yard medley relay of Dressler, Williams, VanHorn and Fladhammer set the school record with a time of 1:43.34. VanHorn in the 50 freestyle in 22.76 seconds broke his own record. The 200 freestyle relay of Stenzel, Fladhammer, VanHorn and Wangen set a new record with 1:34.45. In the 100 backstroke Dressler set a record with 56.63 seconds.
March 12, 1970
“Teachers’ pay up 8%” A new pay schedule for teachers will average out to an 8.04% raise was agreed upon by the bargaining committees of the milton Union Education Association and the Milton area school board.
“Marine hurt in fire.” Pfc. Robert Kumlien Jr. is a patient at Great Lakes Naval Hospital recovering from second-degree burns suffered in Vietnam.
News brief: The swimming pool at Milton High School overflowed early Tuesday when an electrically controlled automatic valve failed to close. More than 100,000 gallons of water flowed through the valves after 2 a.m. Most of it escaped under the east doors of the pool. Some of it backed up into the gym and warped the entire basketball floor.
