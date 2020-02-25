The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Caroline Burki and Samuel Keyser as February’s Students of the Month.
Caroline Burki, daughter of Christian and Tara Burki of Milton, is a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. Burki has served as Student Council secretary all four years of her high school career. She helps give back to her fellow students as a peer tutor, Link Crew member and swim instructor for the Milton swim program.
On top of her academic achievements, Burki has been an active student athlete and actor/performer. She is the current captain of the MHS Swim team and MHS Gymnastics team. She also plans to go out for MHS track and field this season. Burki is a performer in Milton’s show choir and has played a role in the past four high school musical productions.
Burki plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to pursue a degree in a science related field.
Samuel Keyser, son of Daniel and Jacqueline Keyser of Janesville, is a member of the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society. Keyser volunteers his time as a member of the Milton Public Library (MPL) Teen Advisory Board. He has also donated his time toward MPL’s annual Library Lope.
Showing a natural talent for technology, Keyser has been an iCadet for the MHS Technology Department for the past four years. He has presented twice at the annual International Society for Technology in Education conference. Keyser was also a prior member of the Robotics Club and Forensics Club
Following high school, Keyser plans to earn an undergraduate degree in computer science. After graduation, he will work in the technology industry or graduate school.
