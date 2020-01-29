Aurora University
Parker Wilson, freshman, Pre-Social Work, Psychology, earned Dean’s Dean's List honors for the fall 2019 semester at Aurora University. Wilson was recognized with high honors for earning a 4.0.
Bob Jones University
James Koenig, a Freshman Graphic Design major from Milton, was named to the Dean's List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Bradley University
Two Milton students have been named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at Bradley University. They are Devin Servin, a history and social studies education major, and Ryan Cox, a marketing major. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale
DePauw University
Meghan Wallace of Milton has been named to DePauw fall 2019 Dean's List at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. e
