Milton Knights of Columbus Council 6547 at St. Mary Church, 837 Parkview Drive, will host its annual fish fry on Friday, Feb. 21. Serving time is 5-7:30 p.m. On the menu is all-you-care-to-eat deep fried and baked cod, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, coffee and milk, and cookies and bars for dessert. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10. Carryouts available by calling 608-868-3338.
Knights of Columbus Council 6508 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton will host a Fish Fry dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the church's parish hall, 590 S. St. Joseph Circle, Edgerton. The menu includes fried or baked cod, french fries or baked potatoes, macaroni & cheese, soup, coleslaw, dinner rolls, dessert and beverage. The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 years or older and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Profits will be used to support the Knights of Columbus charitable programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.