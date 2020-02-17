The Milton Fund, a component of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that provide direct service to the Milton community, from schools in the Milton School District to support classroom programs or projects, and from local government entities providing service to Milton. Requests from individuals are not eligible.
The Milton Fund looks for new projects or programs that propose practical solutions to current needs in the areas of the arts, education, historic preservation, and health and human service. Grants typically range from $500 to $2,000.
Grant applications are available on the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin website at www.cfsw.org. Click on the Open Grant Applications. All applications must be received at the Community Foundation’s office no later than March 1, 2020.
Milton Fund Advisory Board Members will review all applications. Grant recipients will be notified and an Award Ceremony will follow.
Milton Fund Advisory Board Members include Jennifer Cramer, Jodi Anderson, Kelli Christianson, Angie Cowley, Derek Henze, Lori Warren and Dave Fisher.
For more information or questions contact CFSW liaison Paula Nicholson at 758-0883 or paula@cfsw.org
