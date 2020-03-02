Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.