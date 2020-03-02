On Feb. 29, the Milton High School Music Department participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association District Solo & Ensemble Festival at Monroe High School.
Students played an instrument in one of three classes based on the difficulty level of the music chosen from the state list.
Students entering an event in Class A (the most difficult) and earning a rating of a 1* qualified for the State Solo & Ensemble Festival at UW-Whitewater in late April.
Here are the instrumental results for Milton High School:
Class A – 1* Rating (Qualified for state festival):
Flute Choir: Emmily Peterson, Kimberly Thomas, Alexis Hall, Claudia Bills, Leah Gonsiorowski, Laine Bucklin, McKenna LaBrozzi, Raea Lubkeman, Sara Kronberg, Mckenzie Edwards, Karalynn Pingel, Grace Zhang and Kylie Cole
Saxophone Choir: Ella Davis, Ethan Grebe, Victor Sanchez, Kennedy Carr, Brad Martino, Tyler Smith, Hayden Lee, Vinny Jenski, Aiden Mueller, Ethan Babcock, Alivia King, Lauren Pierce, Kalli Martin, Desirae Dorcey, Evan Babcock and Lily Gritzmaker
Brass Choir: Abby Scherwitz, Tim Vidruk, James Watson, Hayden Wrolstad, Drew Piper, Marissa Jaskula, Scott Marquart, Hallie Weis, Luke Bilhorn, Clara Dimattina, Braeden Handel, Devin Woodcock, Jenna Rudolph, Gage Fuchs, Kylie Shaw, Katie Bilz, Maddy Rosquist, Nolan Langer, Jordan Borgerding, Isaac Cole, Henry Collins, Max Jarzen, James Barnett, Grace Kettner, Justin Scherdin, Rider Jarzen, Quin Austin, Leo Strand, Mason Ratzburg, Brady Mathews, Evan Mallon, Bernie Brunson and Aubrey Janisch
Percussion Ensemble: Sam Munger, Braden Borgerding, Emma Grebe, Zoe Schilling, Chloe Garber, Shayla Ederer, Zak Zimmerman, and Carter Senger
Percussion Ensemble: Arika Saterbak, Kyla Swanson, Emma McNally, AJ Hameister, Gus Courtney, Austin Sartell and Allison Slatter
Trombone Solo: Nolan Langer
Piano Duet: Sara Kronberg and Genna Mullen
Flute Solos: Karalynn Pingel and Raea Lubkeman
Piano Solos: Ryan Scherdin, Sara Kronberg, Genna Mullen
Woodwind Duet: Kayla Gonsiorowski and Lily Gritzmaker
Class A – 1 Rating
Clarinet Choir: Kayla Gonsiorowski, Jennifer Powers, Emma Smith, Olivia Seichter, Eliza Spors, Mollie Myers, Kaylyn Algrim-Bender, Isaac Renn, Genna Mullen, Abbie Bilz, Makayla Gaffney, Molly Jaeggi, Savannah Vind, Amelia Urbik, Amelia Smithson, Morgan Messer, Kayli Phillips, Isabell Bornick, Lily Gritzmaker, Zoe Bloomer, Annie Stenson, Mara Rynes and Kailey Hamman
Oboe Solo: Genna Mullen
Woodwind Duet: Kayla Gonsiorowski and Leah Gonsiorowski
Class A – 2 Rating
Piano Solo: Luke Bilhorn
Brass Trio: Nolan Langer, Luke Bilhorn and Evan Mallon
Trumpet Duet: Abby Scherwitz and Tim Vidruk
Flute Duet: Kimberly Thomas and McKenna LaBrozzi
Class B – 1 Rating
Trombone Solo: Isaac Cole
Clarinet Solo: Olivia Seichter
Piano Solo: Natalie Silveus
Class B – 2 Rating
Alto Saxophone Solo: Vinny Jenski
Woodwind Duet: Ethan Babcock and Maddy Rosquist
Class C – 1 Rating
Piano Solo: Kimberly Thomas
