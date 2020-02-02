The following Blackhawk Technical College students from Milton have been named to the President’s List for Fall 2019: Daniel Aarstad, welding; Madalyn Box, nursing; Elizabeth Czerwonka, early childhood education; Chloe Donday-Selenske, nursing-non clinical; Abigail Duoss, radiography; Samantha Friend, welding; Thomas Holman, automotive technician; Dawson Holmberg, diesel & heavy equipment technician; McHanna Markham, early childhood education; Brittany Mutchler, DMS & vascular; Jereme Notbusch, undeclared; Randi Roehl, DMS & vascular; Emily Schult, business management; and Laura Sweeney, nursing.
Students on the President’s List were enrolled in nine or more credit hours earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
