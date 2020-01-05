The following students from Milton have been serving as UW-Whitewater's 2019 peer mentors: Brooke DeSormeau, who has not declared her major; John Keller, who is studying finance; and Lauren Wallace, who is studying business.
Serving as guides for incoming students throughout their entire first semester, peer mentors are selected in a competitive process. Successful peer mentors lead students through "Warhawk Welcome," a weeklong orientation for new students at the start of the academic year. They continue to provide peer support and advice as co-instructors in New Student Seminar, a course taught alongside a UW-Whitewater faculty or staff member. There are currently 91 peer mentors for new students, four peer mentors for transfer students, and five orientation leaders for transfer students.
"Peer mentors help normalize what being a college student is actually like - versus what students see in the media. They help students go through the transition from high school to college both academically and socially," said Amanda Murphy, coordinator for mentor programs. "Peer Mentors are there as a friendly face, someone who will listen and help with issues or problems, and also someone who can role model what being a Warhawk is all about."
Starting in the spring, peer mentors attend training sessions and community-building activities. Before the fall semester starts, they participate in three days of training that covers topics such as communication, group facilitation, diversity and inclusion, crisis response, campus resources, and the fall orientation schedule.
Students can apply to be peer mentors through the First Year Experience office, as long as they have completed at least one semester at UW-Whitewater.
"We look for accountability and the desire to establish relationships with others. We look for helpers, those who are currently involved on campus, and are accountable in seeing things through," said Murphy.
For more information on the UW-Whitewater Peer Mentor Program, visit www.uww.edu/fye/freshmen/peer-mentor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.