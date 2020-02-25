Feb. 18, 2010
“School board gets first look at proposed budget cuts.” Months ago Milton Schools Superintendent Bernie Nikolay warned school board members that the cuts needed this time around to balance the 2010-11 budget would be painful. This is the second consecutive year the board is in budget-cutting mode after finding about $1.2 million in cost savings to balance this year’s budget.
Low turnout advances court, supervisor candidates. Only 85 city residents, or 2.7 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election for Wisconsin’s 4th District Court of Appeals race.
Feb. 25, 2010
“Maxwell goes out on top with second state title.” The most decorated swimmer in Milton High School boys swimming history went out on top. Senior Jeff Maxwell won his final event as a Red Hawk when he recaptured the 500 freestyle state championship by 13 seconds.
“School board rejects MEA’s latest offer.” The School District of Milton Board of Education rejected the latest offer from the Milton Education Association for a two-year labor agreement. The board would like MEA to switch insurance carriers, a move that would save the district $600,000 a year.
“Illinois man arrested in sex sting.” Milton police arrested a 28-year-old Illinois man at the Milton Burger King after a 10-month Internet sex sting investigation. Charges include use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime and child enticement, both felonies.
Feb. 16, 1995
“Board to study funding of extracurricular trips.” High school Principal Tom Kemppainen said as a general rule, students are asked to fund some of the transportation costs for field trips not related to extracurricular activities. He said the district has traditionally paid for transportation for athletics, show choir and the FFA convention in Kansas City. A motion was approved to have the policy committee review the issue.
Feb. 23, 1995
“Repair of Parkview, Vernal discussed.” The Milton City Council spent the majority of their regular meeting discussing the merits of proposed projects that, if approved, would be included under borrowed funds this year. The list of projects, composed by the Department of Public Works, is primarily based on options brought up by the council and maintenance needs determined by DPW.
“Five quality for state wrestling meet.” On the silver anniversary of Milton High School’s last state wrestling championship, Coach Bob Johnson thinks this could be the year his team ends that 25-year drought. Heading to state are Brian Barlass, Eric Vold, Jason Pernat, Rich Palmer and Gary Knauer.
Feb. 19, 1970
“Board offers $100 pay raise.” Milton school district teachers were offered a $100 across the board raise in their baise pay along with a tighter annual pay raise schedule. This was the board’s counter proposal to an earlier request by the Milton Union Education Association for a $650 raise in base pay plus higher annual raises.
News brief: All businesses and industries are being surveyed by the city’s new planning firm, Max Anderson Associates of Madison, as part of an economic base study. It is one of the first steps toward preparation of a comprehensive planning program.
Feb. 26, 1970
“Drug problem uncovered here.” “The drug problem is here. We can’t afford to consider ourselves isolated from a problem that’s all around the nation,” said Milton area schools Superintendent Jon Platts in a discussion of recent drug traffic reports in this area. Drug abuses in the Milton area came out into the open with the arrest of a former College student and a 16-year-old boy who attends Milton high school.
“Barlass enters state tourney.” Mike Barlass, defending state heavyweight wrestling champion and holder of the national high school title, is Milton high school’s only entry in the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.