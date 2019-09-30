The American Association of University Women (AAUW)-Janesville Branch Used Book Sale and Scholarship Drive will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St., Janesville.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thurs. Oct. 31 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors and Public $5 entrance fee
- Fri. Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Public Sale
- Sat. Nov. 2 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public Sale
- Sun. Nov. 3 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Sale. Fill-a-Bag for $10.
AAUW-Janesville Branch has been providing academic scholarships since 1949. Proceeds from AAUW’s Used Book Sale support scholarships for local high school students.
In addition, Project Renew scholarships are awarded to women aged 25 and older whose education was interrupted due to family responsibilities or financial barriers.
