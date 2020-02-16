Applications for the 2020 Zonta Club of Janesville Women with a Vision Scholarship are now available by requesting an application form from the scholarship committee at janesville_scholarship@zontadistrict6.org
This scholarship is awarded to a woman who is a single mother, residing in Rock County, who is pursuing completion of a degree at Blackhawk Technical College or the University of Wisconsin Whitewater at Rock County that will empower her to attain employment that provides a family-sustaining income. The applicant must have earned at least 12 college credits and must be able to maintain a GPA of at least 2.75. She must be currently enrolled in one of the colleges and be able to complete at least 6 college credits each semester.
The scholarship award may be used for tuition, books, fees and equipment required for course work. The value of the scholarship is $2500 for one year, $1250 per semester.
Applications must be submitted by email to janesville_scholarship@zontadistrict6.org by May 1, 2020.
The Zonta Club of Janesville is a club of Zonta International, a global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. The Janesville club is in Zonta District 6, which includes Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
The Women with a Vision Scholarship is one of several programs for women and girls sponsored by the Zonta Club of Janesville. The scholarship is funded by proceeds from the Zonta Club’s nut sale in October-December, and the International Women’s Day Luncheon in March of each year.
