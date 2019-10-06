Join Vicki Buening, CPA, CVA, MST, partner at Reilly, Penner & Benton, LLP to learn about new tax planning strategies. Under the new tax laws it is expected that 94% of Americans will no longer itemize due to the increase in standard deductions. Learn how to support your favorite charities and gain the most in tax benefits by taking advantage of a Donor Advised Funds (DAF) or Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD).
The program will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Bryant Health Education Center in the lower level of the hospital. This class is for education purposes only and does not serve as an endorsement.
To register for this free program, go to stoughtonhospital.com and click on “classes and events.” Questions? Contact Sarah at 608-873-2334.
