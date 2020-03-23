March 25, 2010
“Budget picture brightens but talk of closure continues.” The School District of Milton Board of Education received some slightly better news about its 2010-11 budget problems, but several members continue to mull the possibility of closing Consolidated Elementary School.
“Council candidates stress economic development at forum.” A central theme that came out of the city council candidates forum was economic and industrial development. Milton’s success at bringing businesses to 5-year-old Crossroads Business Park on the city’s east side provided ready examples for candidate talking points.
“Meyer to retire at end of school year.” School District of Milton Business Manager Dianne Meyer will retire at the end of the school year.
March 23, 1995
"City buys fire truck, Vernal to wait a year." The Milton City Council voted to purchase a new fire truck. The cost to the city will be about $150,000, which is half the price of the new truck. Funding for the fire department is split between the city and the Town of Milton. The Vernal Ave reconstruction will be postponed for one year.
“Alumni commit $100,000 to project.” The Milton FFA Alumni group is ready to commit $100,000 toward the renovation of Anderson Athletic Field, the School District of Milton Board of Education’s Budget and Planning Committee was told. Board members will discuss allocating $55,000 out of next year’s budget.
"Bank names new president." The Board of Directors of the Bank of Milton approved Dan Honold as the bank’s new president. Honold, a 1984 graduate of UW-Madison, joined the bank in 1987 as assistant vice president.
March 26, 1970
“Issues aired at public forum.” Some 85 voters met with city council, school board and county supervisor candidates at the second annual public forum. Pollution, recreation, industrial development and the city’s dog ordinance drew the most comments.
“College plans five new buildings.” Milton College will have new housing facilities next fall for 98 additional students, boosting campus capacity to 414 beds.
Sports news: Bruce Kenyon won the state 165-pound wrestling championship in the Wisconsin AAU meet.
"Kildow wins US ski title." Alan Kildow swept the National Junior Alpine Skiing chaimpionship in Park City, Utah. He placed third in giant slalom, fourth in slalom and tenth in downhill to post the fastest combined time in all events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.