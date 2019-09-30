On Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson will celebrate World Cheese Day. The event is part of the Mornings @ the Museum programs. Preschoolers and families are invited to listen to stories, enjoy cheese snacks and make a fun mouse craft to take home. Storytime will be at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call the museum at (920) 563-7769 or visit www.hoardmuseum.org.
