KANDU's Fish Fry & More! will be held Friday, March 6, and Friday, March 20, from 5-7:30 pm at The Armory (10 S High Street, Janesville). No reservations required. Adult tickets for those 12 and older are $13.95, children 4-11 are $8.50, and kids 3 and under are free.
This all-you-can-eat fish fry buffet features beer-battered cod along with additional entrees and sides including pecan-encrusted whitefish, fried chicken, country style pork ribs, meatball stroganoff, white cheddar mac and cheese, hush puppies with honey dipping sauce and much more. Assorted desserts and a cash bar will be open throughout serving hours. Take out is available. There will be 50/50 and prize raffles.
Sponsors can purchase a table for $100, which includes four dinners and recognition throughout the evening.
Visit www.kanduindustries.com/fish-fry-more for more information, including complete menus for both events.
KANDU is a not-for-profit organization that creates, promotes and provides diverse opportunities within the community that offer persons with disabilities or disadvantages the opportunity to pursue greater independence and meet their full potential. A Funded Partner of United Way Blackhawk Region.
