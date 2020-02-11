Feb. 4, 2010
“Request approved for DPW facility study.” By this summer the city of Milton will have received a proposal for a new Department of Public Works facility. The city council approved a request for proposal that starts the ball rolling to replace the aging and crowded structure behind the fire department at 620 W. Madison Ave.
“Mayor, Frazier lead historic preservation shake-up.” The historic preservation commission has received criticism in recent years for lacking direction and not working more collaboratively. Mayor Tom Chesmore endorsed council member Brett Frazier’s efforts to expand the commission’s role and to work more collaboratively with the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the historical society and Milton College Preservation Society.
Feb. 11, 2010
“Board, MEA look to arbitration.” The School District of Milton has filed for arbitration to settle the 2009-2011 labor contract with the Milton Education Association, the union representing more than 200 teachers.
“DNR enforcement action referred to Attorney General’s office.” The Department of Natural Resource’s enforcement action against United Ethanol for alleged violations of the plants’ air pollution permits has been referred to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for further legal action.
Feb. 2, 1995
“Tech Week focuses on ‘real world.’” The message for Tech Week at Milton Middle School last week was a simple one: You need to learn to do what you read. During Tech Week, seventh-graders work in small groups to learn to apply technical reading and writing skills.
“Anglers flock to Koshkonong.” Lake Koshkonong will turn into its own little fishing village when it becomes the site of the 10th annual great Koshkonong Bounty Hunt and Fisheree. The event is sponsored by the Rock River-Koshkonong Association.
Feb. 9, 1995
“Parkview Drive project approved.” The Milton City Council approved $232,000 for reconstructing Parkview Drive from Madison Avenue to High Street. The reconstruction will include curb and gutter, as well as completely tearing up the old street.
Feb. 5, 1970
“P.O. box number still needed.” Milton’s unique predicament of having two second class post offices serving a single city is causing some problems, postmasters report. Since the community has reached city status and is entitled to first class service, many people have been using their street numbers in their mailing addresses. The problem of sorting mail between the two post offices has also increased as more writers have dropped “Junction” from their mailing address.
“College plans science hall.” Milton College, anticipating a new science building within the next two years, has adopted a unique approach to planning the facility. “We will attempt to build from the inside out, rather than have the architect dictate a science teaching philosophy,” said James R. Irving, Milton trustee and chairman of the science building planning committee.
“Teachers request $650 raise.” Milton school district teachers requested a $650 increase in their base salary schedule plus higher raises for experienced teachers.
“$3 million needed for lake sanitary system.” A sanitary system to serve some 1,100 homes around Lake Koskonong can be installed for about $3 million, according to an engineer with John Strand Associates in Madison.
