UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department will present “The Addams Family Musical” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-28 and 2 p.m. Feb. 29. The cast includes Milton High School alumni: Molly Wanless as Wednesday Addams, Kory Friend as Pugsley Addams and Cade Stowe as Lucas Beineke.
Wednesday asks Gomez to keep a secret from Morticia, something they have never ever done in their married life. She secretly loves
a young man from a respectable Ohio family. When these two families meet for a fateful dinner party, hilarity unfolds. Join Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heartwarming story of love, family and friendship. . . with a wicked twist.
Ticket prices are $18.50, $16,50 (over 65), $12.50 (under 18) and $7 for UWW students.
Order by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at http://tickets.uww.edu.
