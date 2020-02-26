The names of Michael Axe, 8th grade, and Ava Magee, 7th grade, were inadvertently missing from the high honor roll listings for the second quarter at Milton Middle School. The middle school honor roll appeared in the Feb. 20, 2020, print edition of the Milton Courier.
