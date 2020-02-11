The following Milton students are on the Fall 2019 Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Catherine Vickerman, Evan Jensen, Grant Kosharek, Holly Gunnink, Jake Hermanson, Luke Wheeler, Marcella Mitchell, Nathanael Rolsma, Nicole Fons and Olivia Rigg. Kathryn Polszaj is on the honor roll.
