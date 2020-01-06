Editor's note: If you received an award, live in Janesville but attended Milton High School, we don't always know that. Feel free to contact us at couriernews@hngnews.com to have your information added.
The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
- Letitia Bliss, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Accounting; Chancellor Scholars; College of Business and Economics - Sentry Insurance Leadership Scholarship
- Chloe Buescher, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): College of Letters and Sciences Power Endowed; General Merit
- Kaitlyn Darr, who is studying general management, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawk Exceptional Academics; Chancellor Scholars
- Rebecca Fish, who is studying communication, won the following scholarship(s): Communication Department Ambassador
- Nicole Foster, who is studying biology, won the following scholarship(s): Janesville Promise Fund
- Kory Friend, who is studying theatre, won the following scholarship(s): C/J Bodensteiner; Promise Endowment - Arts and Communication; Wynett Barnett Scholarship; Raymond E. and Zenobia R. Light Memorial; Schuh Scholarship
- Zachary Hallett, who is studying general business, won the following scholarship(s): Donald and Rose Petersen Scholarship
- Lauren Hanus, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Dr. Ernella Hunziker
- Holly Holmberg, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Jo Ann Hobbs Music Scholarship
- Jonathon Jennings, who is studying political science, won the following scholarship(s): John C. Oh Political Science Scholarship
- Molly Kachel, who is studying biology, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit
- Nicholas Kwarciany, who is studying finance, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
- Remington Marshall, who is studying English, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit
- Cora Persons, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Promise Endowment - College of Education and Professional Studies
- Garrett Pratesi, who is studying finance, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Brooklyn Reif, who is studying criminology, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; Janesville Promise Fund
- Nathanael Rolsma, who is studying marketing, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
- Dalton Soergel, who is studying with an undeclared major, won the following scholarship(s): College of Letters and Sciences Power Endowed; UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
- Kyrie Staab, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship(s): Walworth County Area Retired Educators Association
- Cade Stowe, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): Theatre Alumni Award; Spirit of Whitewater Energy Awards
- Lindsey Vegter, who is studying finance, won the following scholarship(s): Michael D. O`Halleran Scholarship; Prater Family Scholarship; Chancellor Scholars; Daniele D. DiPiazza Political Science Scholarship
"Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments," said Greg Rutzen, interim president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. "We're grateful to the many people and organizations - past and present - who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks."
