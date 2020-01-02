Referendum projects at Milton East, Milton West, Consolidated and Harmony elementary schools are slated to be completed in 2020.
The Dec. 20 project status report from Huffman Facility Development, the Milton School District’s owner’s rep lists the following anticipated construction schedule:
- Elementary schools: November 2019 to August 2020
- Middle school addition: June 2020 to January 20201
- Middle school renovation: June 2020 to August 2021
- High school addition: April 2020 to May 2021
- High school renovation Phase I: June 2020 to August 2020
- High school renovation Phase II: January 2021 to August 2021
