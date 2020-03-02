Opioids are a type of drug used to reduce pain, but they have been a primary cause of rising number of overdose deaths in the last several years in Rock County. Since 2005 the number of opioid overdose deaths has increased substantially. The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) has added a new informational webpage with an interactive opioid data dashboard to their website to raise awareness of opioid misuse and provide up-to-date data for Rock County residents.
In 2019, the RCPHD received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to provide the public with data related to opioid overdose trends and information about treatment resources. Throughout the year, the RCPHD staff teamed up with partners across the county to identify data needs and gather information about treatment resources in the county.
The new website includes basic information on opioids and their use for pain management including the risks of misusing these drugs. The site also provides information on how to find treatment resources for opioid misuse or addiction. Additionally, the interactive data dashboard allows users to explore several topics related to opioid trends in Rock County.
The RCPHD is committed to providing information on local treatment resources and accurate and up-to-date data for the public. Ultimately, we hope to reduce the number of deaths and overdoses that occur in Rock County due to opioid misuse.
To visit the new website including the data dashboard, you can follow this link: www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-familycommunity/atod/new-opioids.
To learn more about opioid prevention and how you can support yourself and your family you can also visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services opioids website at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/index.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.