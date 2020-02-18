A claim saying the assessment of the property at 2803 E. State Road 59 (Lakeland Camping Resort) was excessive was denied by the town board on Feb. 10.
A week later, MHC Lakeland LLC of Chicago, which owns the camping resort property, amended its Rock County Circuit Court complaint against the town to include the 2019 tax year.
The complaint originally was filed July 30, 2019.
For 2018, the town assessor assessed the property at $14 million, but MHC Lakeland claims the fair market value of the 115-acre property as of Jan. 1, 2018, was no higher than $10.1 million.
The tax imposed was about $244,500. MHC Lakeland argues that based on a tax rate of $17.41 per $1,000 of assessed value, the correct amount of property tax should be no higher than $159,901.
MHC Lakeland argues it is entitled to a refund estimated at $85,000 plus statutory interest and litigation costs.
The town denies that MHC Lakeland “appealed anything” but admits the town’s board of review heard testimony from the plaintiff related to the valuations of the parcel on May 21, 2018. The assessment did not change.
The town denies that MHC Lakeland or its properties were subject to excessive real estate taxes. Further, the town on Sept. 25, 2019, in its answer to the circuit court complaint, demanded judgment dismissing the complaint with prejudice (without the option to refile the case), with costs, disbursements and attorneys’ fees.
The assessed value for 2803 E. State Road 59 remained the same for 2019, but the property tax increased. MHC Lakeland paid about half of its $273,000 tax bill in January.
MHC Lakeland is listed as the property owner starting with the tax bill issued in December 2014.
