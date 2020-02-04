Town of Milton agenda
The Milton Town Board will hold a joint meeting with Planning and Zoning Committee at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Meetings are held at town hall, 23 First St.
Items on the joint agenda include review a land transfer between adjoining owners Henry and Mary Dikkeboom Revocable Trust and Getchel Storage (to clear encroachments).
Items on the town board agenda include discussion/possible action on Blackhawk Campground drilling sanitary sewer under the roadway, next steps for looking into an ATV/UTV ordinance, a motion to go into closed session to confer with legal counsel.
