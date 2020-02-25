The Milton Courier has a new subscription program.
Starting today, our online content will be subscription-based. If you subscribe to the print edition of the newspaper, your subscription includes online access.
Because a new program is in place, you need to create a new login (and password) to the website (even if you did this in 2019). To connect your login to your subscription in our subscriber database, you will need your account/customer number. A pop-up screen will help you locate your number using your phone number.
If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up for a subscription online. If you want to renew your subscription, you can now do that online also.
Go to Miltoncourieronline.com.
In the upper right corner, click “subscribe.”
Next, look for Milton Courier on the list of papers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.