Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, released the following statement after Governor Evers’ State of the State Address.
“Tonight, Governor Evers highlighted the amazing impact of our Agriculture industry in Wisconsin. Agriculture is key to our success and our way of lives. I’m proud to represent and support many farming communities and I plan to review Governor Evers’ proposals with an open mind.
“However, some of the items Governor Evers outlined tonight would grow government and increase spending. More than ever we have to remain prudent in our budget and policy decisions so that we do not reverse course on the progress we’ve made. When I think back to my first State of the State in 2011, I remember being concerned about how we were going to bounce back from the Great Recession, get people back to work, and reduce our $3 billion structural deficit. Nine years later, the economy is strong, unemployment is at historic lows, our GAAP deficit is down 74%, and our rainy day fund is nearly $650 million. These are things I’m proud we’ve accomplished over the last nine years and I’m committed to making sure Wisconsin remains a wonderful place to live, work and start a business.”
